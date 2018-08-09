Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Killer whale still carrying dead baby after 16 days

BBC News - 5 hours ago

A mother whale is still carrying her baby's body more than two weeks after it died.

Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

Phys.org - Tue 7 Aug 18

Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod and whose survival is uncertain.

Officials Race to Help Sick Orca Calf Whose Mom Hasn’t Stopped Grieving for Her Dead Sister

KQED Science - 4 hours ago

The calf died on July 24 and the image of the mother whale clinging to the dead calf has struck an emotional chord worldwide.

Mourning orca mother still carrying dead calf more than two weeks later on 'tour of grief'

FOXNews - 7 hours ago

An endangered orca was spotted Wednesday still clinging to her dead and decomposing calf, more than two weeks after her newborn died in what scientists have said is an "unprecedented" showing ...

Grieving mother orca is STILL holding her calf's body above the water

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

The 20-year-old whale has been carrying her dead calf for two weeks, after it died shortly after birth last Tuesday. The dead calf was spotted in the water just off British Columbia. ...

3-Year-Old Killer Whale Is Starving, and Biologists Don't Know Why

Livescience - Wed 8 Aug 18

Can an unconventional solution help save this orca's life?

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer