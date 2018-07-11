Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Humankind's odyssey from Africa began more than two million years ago

Can you imagine walking 14,000km? Trekking across wide savannas, down creek beds, along mountain chains in terrain that is new and home to foreign types of plants and animals? Can I eat this? ...

Archaeologists have discovered ancient tools and bones in China that, once again, shake up the timeline of the human origin story. The items are more than two million years old, indicating ...

The artifacts were dug up in the Loess Plateau, north of the Qinling mountains, which divide the north and south of China

The dating of stone tools in China puts members of the Homo genus there more than 2 million years ago.

Tools discovery pushes back hominin migration, calling current theories into question. Andrew Masterson reports.

Newly discovered stone tools in China suggest hominids left Africa 250,000 years earlier than we thought.

Scientists say they've found the earliest evidence of a human presence outside Africa.

Nearly a hundred stone tools excavated from multiple layers at a site in China point to hominins — our ancestors and closest kin — being in East Asia about 2.1 million years ago. The find ...

Ancient tools and bones discovered in China by archaeologists suggest early humans left Africa and arrived in Asia earlier than previously thought.

A new stone tool find pushes back the date for hominin dispersal beyond Africa.

The stone tools were discovered at Shangchen in the southern Chinese Loess Plateau by a team that was led by Professor Zhaoyu Zhu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Our ancient human relatives got around more than scientists previously thought. Researchers in China excavated stone tools that were likely made by our human ancestors some 2.12 million years ...

NewsTools and artifacts made of stone, found hundreds of feet deep in ancient sedimentary layers, may now indicate hominids left Africa and made it all the way to modern-day China hundreds of ...

