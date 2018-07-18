Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Colorful celestial landscape

Phys.org - Wed 11 Jul 18

New observations with ESO's Very Large Telescope show the star cluster RCW 38 in all its glory. This image was taken during testing of the HAWK-I camera with the GRAAL adaptive optics system. ...

Stunning image of stars forming in space released by astronomers

The Independent - Wed 11 Jul 18

The photo was taken as a demonstration of new technology

Space looks better than ever, thanks to the ESO’s HAWK-I imager - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago

Star cluster RCW 38 is full of “young, hot, massive stars” and they’re ready for their close up.

Incredible new image gives a glimpse into a tumultuous stellar cluster 5,500 light-years away 

Daily Mail - 23 hours ago

The incredible image was captured by the HAWK-I infrared imager mounted on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile.

The constellation Vela explodes with color (and new suns) in ESO-captured snaps

ZME Science - Wed 11 Jul 18

Space -- the prettiest frontier.

Laser-Aided 'Hawk' Camera Snaps Spectacular New View of Star Cluster

SPACE.com - Wed 11 Jul 18

You know an instrument is promising when even its test images are stunning.

RCW 38 Captured By The Very Large Telescope

Science 2.0 - 23 minutes ago

By using infrared wavelengths, the HAWK-I infrared imager mounted on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile was able to capture this image of the star cluster RCW 38.RCW 38 is over 5,00 light ...

