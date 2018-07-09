Ingentia Prima: A Dinosaur Making It Big On Its Own Terms Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago Before their lineage reached its pinnacle, pun intended, with enormous, aptly named titanosaurs, the sauropodomorph dinosaurs — best known as those long-necked, whip-tailed, four-legged herbivores ...

New dinosaur fossil explains how Diplodocus evolved to be so massive Newscientist - 3 hours ago A new fossil uncovered in Argentina shows a dinosaur adapting to life as a giant, rewriting our understanding of how giant sauropods like Diplodocus evolved

More than one way to make a giant dino Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago Argentinian fossils reveal an alternative evolutionary route to large body size. Andrew Masterson reports.