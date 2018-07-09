Ingentia Prima: A Dinosaur Making It Big On Its Own Terms

Ingentia Prima: A Dinosaur Making It Big On Its Own TermsDiscover Magazine - 3 hours ago
Before their lineage reached its pinnacle, pun intended, with enormous, aptly named titanosaurs, the sauropodomorph dinosaurs — best known as those long-necked, whip-tailed, four-legged herbivores ...
New dinosaur fossil explains how Diplodocus evolved to be so massiveNewscientist - 3 hours ago
A new fossil uncovered in Argentina shows a dinosaur adapting to life as a giant, rewriting our understanding of how giant sauropods like Diplodocus evolved
More than one way to make a giant dinoCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
Argentinian fossils reveal an alternative evolutionary route to large body size. Andrew Masterson reports.
A dinosaur as big as a double decker bus that roamed the Earth 200 million years ago is unearthedDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
The discovery in San Juan province in Argentina winds back the clock on the emergence of giant dinosaurs by 30 million years, according to research by the National University of San Juan. ...