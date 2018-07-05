Original North American Dogs Descended From Siberian Populations The Scientist - Thu 5 Jul 18 European settlers likely wiped out these ancient dogs, but the animals seem to have left a lasting legacy in a transmissible canine cancer.

America's lost dogs Science Now - Thu 5 Jul 18

First dogs in the Americas arrived from Siberia, disappeared after European contact Phys.org - Thu 5 Jul 18 A study reported in the journal Science offers an enhanced view of the origins and ultimate fate of the first dogs in the Americas. The dogs were not domesticated North American wolves, as some ... First dogs in the Americas arrived from Siberia, disappeared after European contact, ScienceDaily - Thu 5 Jul 18



Study Provides Clues to Fate of Early North American Dogs KQED Science - 4 hours ago The indigenous dogs did appear to leave a genetic legacy: a rare dog cancer that affected a single dog several thousand years ago.

Native dogs of the Americas were wiped out by European colonization FOXNews - 9 hours ago Ancient dogs arrived in the Americas alongside humans more than 10,000 years ago but were later wiped out by European colonization, a new study suggests.

Like Most Things In America, Dogs Migrated From Overseas Geek.com - 11 hours ago A new study suggests dogs were domesticated before migrating to the Americas. By analyzing DNA of ancient North American and Siberian pups, researchers were able to better understand the history ...

Native Dogs of the Americas Were Wiped Out by European Colonization Livescience - Thu 5 Jul 18 The only trace remaining of dogs that lived in the Americas before Europeans arrived: A common canine tumor.

Native American dog breeds were almost completely wiped out by the arrival of Europeans Daily Mail - Thu 5 Jul 18 Dogs that we think of as American - such as the Labrador and Chihuahuas - are in fact descended from dogs from the Old World, research led by four British universities revealed.

America's first dogs came from Siberia, disappeared after Europeans arrived UPI - Thu 5 Jul 18 The first dogs in North America came from Siberia, new research proves. They disappeared shortly after the arrival of Europeans.