A giant sausage once crashed into the Milky Way

A giant sausage once crashed into the Milky WayCosmos Magazine - 22 hours ago
Satellite data finds evidence that a major collision determined the shape of the Milky Way. Andrew Masterson reports.
Our sun grew fat when a sausage collided with the Milky WayNewscientist - Thu 5 Jul 18
Astronomers have discovered that a major prang between galaxies 10 billion years ago supplied extra gases that helped our sun grow
Milky Way still bears the 10-billion-year-old scars of a galactic collisionGizmag - Thu 5 Jul 18
Galaxies collide with each other on a pretty regular basis. Our own Milky Way, for instance, has gobbled up dozens of smaller galaxies in the past, and Andromeda is currently hurtling ...
The Gaia Sausage: The major collision that changed the Milky Way galaxyPhys.org - Wed 4 Jul 18
Epic crash with 'sausage' galaxy shaped Milky Way's bulgeFOXNews - Fri 6 Jul 18
How long would it take to cross the Milky Way at light speed?FOXNews - Thu 5 Jul 18
The disk of our home galaxy – the Milky Way – is bigger than we previously thought. A new study shows it would take 200,000 years for a spaceship traveling at the speed of light to go across ...How Long Would It Take to Cross the Milky Way at Light Speed?, Livescience - Tue 3 Jul 18
The gigantic 'Gaia sausage' galaxy collision 8 billion years ago that changed the Milky Way foreverDaily Mail - Wed 4 Jul 18
The gigantic collision, which occurred 8 billion to 10 billion years ago, reshaped the Milky Way, creating an inner bulge and its outer halo, Cambridge researchers say.
This Galactic Collision Shaped the History of the Milky WayWired Science - Sun 8 Jul 18
Astronomers have found stars dating from a long-ago collision between the Milky Way and another galaxy. The crash helps to explain why the Milky Way looks the way it does.
Major Collision Changed the Milky Way GalaxySpaceDaily - Thu 5 Jul 18
New York NY (SPX) Jul 05, 2018 An international team of astronomers has discovered an ancient and dramatic head-on collision between the Milky Way and a smaller object, dubbed the "Sausage" ...