A giant sausage once crashed into the Milky Way

Cosmos Magazine - 22 hours ago

Satellite data finds evidence that a major collision determined the shape of the Milky Way. Andrew Masterson reports.

Our sun grew fat when a sausage collided with the Milky Way

Newscientist - Thu 5 Jul 18

Astronomers have discovered that a major prang between galaxies 10 billion years ago supplied extra gases that helped our sun grow

Milky Way still bears the 10-billion-year-old scars of a galactic collision

Gizmag - Thu 5 Jul 18

Galaxies collide with each other on a pretty regular basis. Our own Milky Way, for instance, has gobbled up dozens of smaller galaxies in the past, and Andromeda is currently hurtling ...

The Gaia Sausage: The major collision that changed the Milky Way galaxy

Phys.org - Wed 4 Jul 18

An international team of astronomers has discovered an ancient and dramatic head-on collision between the Milky Way and a smaller object, dubbed the "Sausage" galaxy. The cosmic crash was a ...

Epic crash with 'sausage' galaxy shaped Milky Way's bulge

FOXNews - Fri 6 Jul 18

A sausage-shaped galaxy smashed into our own Milky Way billions of years ago, changing our galaxy's shape forever.

How long would it take to cross the Milky Way at light speed?

FOXNews - Thu 5 Jul 18

The disk of our home galaxy – the Milky Way – is bigger than we previously thought. A new study shows it would take 200,000 years for a spaceship traveling at the speed of light to go across ...

The gigantic 'Gaia sausage' galaxy collision 8 billion years ago that changed the Milky Way forever

Daily Mail - Wed 4 Jul 18

The gigantic collision, which occurred 8 billion to 10 billion years ago, reshaped the Milky Way, creating an inner bulge and its outer halo, Cambridge researchers say.

This Galactic Collision Shaped the History of the Milky Way

Wired Science - Sun 8 Jul 18

Astronomers have found stars dating from a long-ago collision between the Milky Way and another galaxy. The crash helps to explain why the Milky Way looks the way it does.

Major Collision Changed the Milky Way Galaxy

SpaceDaily - Thu 5 Jul 18

New York NY (SPX) Jul 05, 2018 An international team of astronomers has discovered an ancient and dramatic head-on collision between the Milky Way and a smaller object, dubbed the "Sausage" ...

