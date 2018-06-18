British mammals' fight for survival

British mammals' fight for survivalPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Britain only has 58 wild mammal species to start with, and many have declined sharply in number since 1995 – with hedgehogs suffering a particularly severe fall
The red squirrel, the wildcat, and the grey long-eared bat face severe threats, a study says.
Red squirrels, wildcats and greater mouse-eared bats are among the species that face severe threats to their survival, the first major review of British mammals for more than 20 years revealed. ...