British mammals' fight for survival

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Almost one in five of British mammal species face a high risk of extinction, according to the first comprehensive review of their populations for more than 20 years launched today by the Mammal ...

British mammals' fight for survival, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
British mammals' fight for survival, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Britain’s hedgehog population has fallen 66 per cent in 20 years

Newscientist - 9 hours ago

Britain only has 58 wild mammal species to start with, and many have declined sharply in number since 1995 – with hedgehogs suffering a particularly severe fall

One in five UK mammals at risk of extinction

BBC News - 11 hours ago

The red squirrel, the wildcat, and the grey long-eared bat face severe threats, a study says.

One in five British mammal species could be extinct in a decade 

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Red squirrels, wildcats and greater mouse-eared bats are among the species that face severe threats to their survival, the first major review of British mammals for more than 20 years revealed. ...

