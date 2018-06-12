MIT trains AI to track people's movements through walls Gizmag - 6 hours ago In 2013, an MIT team found a way to see through walls using WiFi radio signals and in 2015 they could see well enough to identify individuals. Now, led by Dina Katabi from the MIT Computer ...

We can now use AI to see through walls MIT Technology Review - 12 hours ago

New technology can see your body through walls TechCrunch - 19 hours ago MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has created a system that can see your body through walls, recreating your poses when you walk, sit, or simply stand still. ...

Forget X-Ray Vision. You Can See Through Walls With Radio Wired Science - 13 hours ago Researchers at MIT, actualizers of all things science fiction, have taken a different tack to seeing through walls: radio waves.