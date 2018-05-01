How does a one-tonne dino hatch its eggs? Carefully

How does a one-tonne dino hatch its eggs? CarefullyPhys.org - 5 hours ago
Most dinosaurs buried their eggs and hoped for the best, but some species—including a few hefty ones—built nests and pampered unhatched offspring much as birds do today, researchers reported ...
Dinosaur parenting: How the 'chickens from hell' nested
Dinosaurs may have used a unique nesting strategy to prevent their eggs from being crushed.
How giant 3,000lb dinosaurs sat on their eggs without crushing them
The finding was made after clutches of fossilised potato-shaped eggs, up to 20 inches (0.5 metres) long and weighing up to 15 pounds (seven kilos) each, were found in China.
How 3,000-Pound Dinosaurs Sat on Eggs, But Didn't Crush Them
Imagine a giant, bird-like dinosaur that was so heavy, it weighed as much as a modern-day rhinoceros. Given its heft, how did this bulky, feathered beast sit on its eggs without crushing them ...