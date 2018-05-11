Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Elon Musk says LA-area test tunnel almost complete

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's almost completed a tunnel under a Los Angeles suburb to test a transportation system that would scoot commuters underground on electric sleds.

Musk's hyperloop underneath LA could soon be ready for rides

USA today - 9 hours ago

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed that his high speed public transportation solution for LA traffic is almost complete. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Here’s what Elon Musk’s 2.7-mile tunnel in LA looks like

Arstechnica - 9 hours ago

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the ambitious project.

Elon Musk releases video of Boring Company's first tunnel, says free rides are coming soon

Techspot - 10 hours ago

Elon Musk has released a time-lapse video showing the first tunnel in a network that’s being built under Los Angeles by his Boring Company. In an Instagram post, the Tesla boss said the tunnel ...

Elon Musk plans to offer free test rides through LA tunnel ‘in a few months’

The Verge - 12 hours ago

The Boring Company’s first tunnel being dug under Los Angeles is almost complete, Elon Musk said in a tweet Thursday. And pending regulatory approval, Grimes’s boyfriend plans ...

Elon Musk to offer free rides in his LA traffic-dodging tunnel

Engadget - 17 hours ago

Elon Musk has posted a video of Boring Company&#039;s first nearly completed tunnel under Los Angeles, which heads towards LAX and has an extra entrance at the SpaceX Hawthorne HQ. ...

Free Rides Under LA Coming Soon, Then DC To NYC And LA To SF #ElonTweets

CleanTechnica - 4 hours ago

Elon Musk has tweeted that the first tunnel under LA is nearly complete, a tunnel from DC to NYC is already started, and one from LA to SF will begin next year. But some experts think he is ...

Elon Musk's first tunnel is almost complete and he's offering free rides

Inhabitat - 6 hours ago

Another day, another genius marketing idea from Elon Musk. In an Instagram post, Musk announced that he plans to offer free rides in The Boring Company's first tunnel — which he described ...

Elon Musk’s subterranean LA tunnel is almost ready – and he’s offering free rides

Techradar - 15 hours ago

Elon Musk has taken to social media to announce that the LA Boring Company tunnel is nearing completion.

