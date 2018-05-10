A giant 'singing' cloud in space will help us to understand how star systems form Phys.org - 1 hours ago We know that the birthplaces of stars are large molecular clouds of gas and dust found in space.

First 3-D map of a gas cloud in space shows it’s flat like a pancake ScienceNews - 16 hours ago An interstellar gas cloud dubbed the Dark Doodad Nebula looks like a wispy, thin cylinder. But it’s actually a flat sheet.

Scientists develop a 3-D view of an interstellar cloud, where stars are born L.A. Times - 13 hours ago Two astronomers from Greece have managed to model the three-dimensional structure of an interstellar gas cloud, and found that it’s on the order of 10 times more spacious than it originally ...

Giant Space Cloud's 'Song' Reveals Its 3D Structure SPACE.com - 18 hours ago A pair of astronomers has mapped the 3D structure of an interstellar cloud in a surprising way: They watched it "sing" with magnetic vibrations.