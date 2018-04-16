Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets linked to the era of Danish King Harald Gormsson have been found on the eastern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea.

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island, AP - 8 hours ago

Viking treasures discovered: 'Thor's hammer' among silver haul found on Baltic island

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

An incredible trove of silver treasure linked to the era of a famous Viking king has been discovered on an island in the Baltic Sea.

Archaeologists uncover Viking treasure on German island

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Experts uncovered the collection on the German Baltic island of Rügen, after a single coin was found in a field near the village of Schaprode in January.

13-year-old discovers 1,000-year-old "Bluetooth" coins - CNET

CNET - 5 hours ago

An pair of amateur archaeologists in the Baltic Sea discovered a stash of coins dating back to the 10th century reign of "Harald Bluetooth," the last Viking king of Denmark, for whom the popular ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer