Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic islandPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets linked to the era of Danish King Harald Gormsson have been found on the eastern German island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea.Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island, AP - 8 hours ago
Viking treasures discovered: 'Thor's hammer' among silver haul found on Baltic islandFOXNews - 3 hours ago
An incredible trove of silver treasure linked to the era of a famous Viking king has been discovered on an island in the Baltic Sea.
Archaeologists uncover Viking treasure on German islandDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
Experts uncovered the collection on the German Baltic island of Rügen, after a single coin was found in a field near the village of Schaprode in January.
13-year-old discovers 1,000-year-old "Bluetooth" coins - CNETCNET - 5 hours ago
An pair of amateur archaeologists in the Baltic Sea discovered a stash of coins dating back to the 10th century reign of "Harald Bluetooth," the last Viking king of Denmark, for whom the popular ...