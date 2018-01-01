UK lawmakers want to bring good old British decorum to the AI industry

UK lawmakers want to bring good old British decorum to the AI industryMIT Technology Review - 5 hours ago
The race for AI: Power of tech giants under scrutiny in the UK - CNETCNET - 5 hours ago
Big tech companies that control data should not be allowed to become overly powerful, says a UK House of Lords report.
The UK says it can’t lead on AI spending, so will have to lead on AI ethics insteadThe Verge - 7 hours ago
As governments around the world plan for their AI-powered futures, the UK is preparing to take on a somewhat scholarly and moral mantle. In a report published today by the House ...
Artificial intelligence must be 'for common good'BBC Technology - 11 hours ago
Artificial intelligence must never be given powers to hurt or deceive people. a parliamentary report says.
Cambridge Analytica scandal 'highlights need for AI regulation'Guardian.co.uk - 20 hours ago
Lords report stresses need for artificial intelligence to be used for the common goodBritain needs to lead the way on artificial intelligence regulation, in order to prevent companies such as ...