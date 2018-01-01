UK lawmakers want to bring good old British decorum to the AI industry MIT Technology Review - 5 hours ago

The race for AI: Power of tech giants under scrutiny in the UK - CNET CNET - 5 hours ago Big tech companies that control data should not be allowed to become overly powerful, says a UK House of Lords report.

The UK says it can’t lead on AI spending, so will have to lead on AI ethics instead The Verge - 7 hours ago As governments around the world plan for their AI-powered futures, the UK is preparing to take on a somewhat scholarly and moral mantle. In a report published today by the House ...

Artificial intelligence must be 'for common good' BBC Technology - 11 hours ago Artificial intelligence must never be given powers to hurt or deceive people. a parliamentary report says.