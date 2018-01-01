A new teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the early days of Han’s friendship with Chewie

A new teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the early days of Han’s friendship with ChewieThe Verge - 10 hours ago
Lucasfilm has released a new teaser for its upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, showing off a bit more of Han Solo’s early days and his friendship with Chewbacca. We’ve ...
The Pope blessed an electric racecarThe Verge - 10 hours ago
Fully electric motorsport series Formula E raced in the streets of Rome this weekend. But that’s now the second most unbelievable thing about the event: earlier this week, the ...