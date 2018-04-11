NASA's new planet-hunter to seek closer, Earth-like worlds Phys.org - 7 hours ago NASA is poised to launch a $337 million washing machine-sized spacecraft that aims to vastly expand mankind's search for planets beyond our solar system, particularly closer, Earth-sized ones ... NASA's new planet-hunter to seek closer, Earth-like worlds, SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago



NASA’s new exoplanet-hunting telescope set to launch on Monday Newscientist - Fri 13 Apr 18 The hunt for exoplanets is getting a new set of eyes. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is set to launch Monday and could find 20,000 new worlds

Satellite aims to discover thousands of nearby exoplanets, including at least 50 Earth-sized ones Phys.org - Fri 13 Apr 18 There are potentially thousands of planets that lie just outside our solar system—galactic neighbors that could be rocky worlds or more tenuous collections of gas and dust. Where are these ...

With the launch of TESS, NASA will boost its search for exoplanets ScienceNews - Thu 12 Apr 18 The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite will set the stage for the next chapter of exoplanet exploration.

NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout Phys.org - Thu 12 Apr 18 Look up at the sky tonight. Every star you see—plus hundreds of thousands, even millions more—will come under the intense stare of NASA's newest planet hunter. NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout, FOXNews - Fri 13 Apr 18



TESS readies for takeoff Phys.org - Wed 11 Apr 18 Satellite developed by MIT aims to discover thousands of nearby exoplanets, including at least 50 Earth-sized ones.

All Systems 'Go' For Launch of NASA Exoplanet Mission Monday SPACE.com - 7 hours ago NASA's next exoplanet-hunting spacecraft is primed for an on-time liftoff Monday (April 15) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA's TESS Satellite Will Supercharge Search for Nearby, Earth-Like Worlds SPACE.com - 14 hours ago On Monday, April 16, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. NASA's new exoplanet hunter will train its sights on nearer, ...

How This New Probe Will Hunt for 'Alien' Earths National Geographic - Sat 14 Apr 18 Once in orbit, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey satellite will find whole new worlds at the right distances for us to spot signs of life.

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS telescope launches Monday aboard a SpaceX rocket TechCrunch - Sat 14 Apr 18 Some of the most exciting space news of the past few years has been about Earth-like exoplanets that could one day (or perhaps already do) support life. TESS, a space telescope set to launch ...

How NASA's Planet-Hunting TESS Telescope Will Find Habitable Worlds SPACE.com - Sat 14 Apr 18 NASA's next planet-hunting telescope will swing between different parts of the sky, searching for worlds that could be habitable.

NASA, SpaceX to launch spacecraft to find another Earth - CNET CNET - Sat 14 Apr 18 We speak to scientists behind a new mission to find nearby exoplanets that could host life.

NASA’s incredible exoplanet-hunting telescope is about to launch Popular Science - Fri 13 Apr 18 Space TESS will give us a new view of our galactic neighborhood. There is some good news on the horizon for astronomers, astrophysicists, planetary geologists, and people ...

NASA’s New Planet-Hunting Spacecraft Launches on Monday Extremetech - Fri 13 Apr 18 The launch is currently scheduled for April 16 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The post NASA’s New Planet-Hunting Spacecraft Launches on Monday appeared first on ExtremeTech.

NASA's TESS spacecraft may find 1,600 new planets in the next two years Engadget - Fri 13 Apr 18 On Monday evening, NASA plans to launch a brand new satellite into orbit, courtesy of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Called TESS (the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), the spacecraft ...

SpaceX Rocket Is Ready to Launch NASA's Next Planet-Hunting Telescope SPACE.com - Fri 13 Apr 18 SpaceX is gearing up to launch NASA's next big exoplanet hunter on Monday (April 16), with a successful test-fire of its Falcon 9 rocket under its belt.

The space agency’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is scheduled for launch next week and is expected to add significantly to the number of known exoplanets. Discovery News - Fri 13 Apr 18 Credit: NASANASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite will zero in on 200,000 stars, which could potentially yield hundreds of new exoplanet discoveries. TESS will target ...

NASA is about to step up its planet-hunting game with the launch of TESS L.A. Times - Fri 13 Apr 18 NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite will scan the neighboring sky, searching for dips in the brightness of stars that signal the presence of a planet. A few worlds TESS finds may be ...

NASA to launch its latest satellite for discovering Earth-like planets Techspot - Thu 12 Apr 18 NASA will be launching the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) next week and its goal is to search for distant, Earth-like planets. The mission will help scientists understand what ...

NASA’s newest spacecraft will scour the galaxy for undiscovered planets The Verge - Thu 12 Apr 18 Next week, NASA is launching its new exoplanet hunter: a satellite that will stare out at the cosmos searching for never-before-seen worlds. Dubbed TESS, the spacecraft is tasked ...

Meet TESS — he’ll be finding exoplanets for the next few years ZME Science - Wed 11 Apr 18 NASA’s future planet hunter has arrived — and it’s set for glory. The Kepler telescope ushered in a new age of space exploration, enabling astronomers to discover thousands ...

Inside the Clean Room with NASA's TESS Exoplanet Hunter (Images) SPACE.com - Tue 10 Apr 18 Space.com took a tour of the clean room at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the agency's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission was being prepped for its planned April ...

New NASA Planet Hunter Is Launching One Week from Today SPACE.com - Mon 9 Apr 18 NASA's next exoplanet-hunting spacecraft, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, will take to the skies one week from today (April 9), if all goes according to plan.

NASA's TESS Exoplanet-Hunting Mission in Pictures SPACE.com - Fri 6 Apr 18 See images of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission, which is scheduled to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 16, 2018.

NASA set to launch exoplanet-hunting satellite video - CNET CNET Crave - Sat 14 Apr 18 Astrophysicist and planetary scientist from MIT, Sara Seager, discusses the mission of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and how we will search for new exoplanets and extraterrestrial ...

NASA Television to Air Launch of Next Planet-Hunting Mission Astronomy.com - Fri 13 Apr 18 On a mission to detect planets outside of our solar system, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is scheduled to launch no earlier than 6:32 p.m. EDT Monday, April 16. Prelaunch ...

The Astrobiology Magazine Guide to TESS Astrobiology Magazine - Fri 13 Apr 18 NASA’s next mission to continue the search for Earth-like worlds is ready to blast off.

Astronomers Suggest Some Exoplanet Signals Are False Alarms Wired Science - Thu 12 Apr 18 What if some of the Earth-like planets discovered by Kepler aren’t there at all?

NASA's newest planet-hunter, TESS, to survey entire night sky UPI - Wed 11 Apr 18 With the crippled Kepler almost out of fuel, NASA is preparing the launch of its newest planet-hunting spacecraft, TESS. NASA's newest planet-hunter, TESS, to survey the entire night sky, UPI - Wed 11 Apr 18

