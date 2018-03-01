Pre-election polls not becoming less reliable: study

Pre-election polls not becoming less reliable: studyPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Pre-election polls are not becoming less reliable, said a study Monday addressing public distrust stemming from surprise results in Britain's 2015 general election and the 2016 US presidential ...
Election polling accuracy has not improved since the 1940sNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Failure to predict Brexit and Trump has created a crisis for the polling industry, but actually errors in election polls have stayed the same over the past 75 years
Recent election polls aren't as inaccurate as believed, say expertsDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
Professor Will Jennings at the University of Southampton and Professor Christopher Wlezien, from the University of Texas at Austin, examined more than 30,000 national polls.