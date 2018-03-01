Pre-election polls not becoming less reliable: study Phys.org - 3 hours ago Pre-election polls are not becoming less reliable, said a study Monday addressing public distrust stemming from surprise results in Britain's 2015 general election and the 2016 US presidential ...

Election polling accuracy has not improved since the 1940s Newscientist - 4 hours ago Failure to predict Brexit and Trump has created a crisis for the polling industry, but actually errors in election polls have stayed the same over the past 75 years