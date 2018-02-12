Uber wins French case against driver claiming to be 'employee' Phys.org - Thu 8 Feb 18 Ride-hailing giant Uber has won a case filed by a French driver claiming he should be considered an employee, with judges saying the company is simply an intermediary—a ruling that clashes ...

Uber will require drivers in the US to take six-hour breaks between long shifts The Verge - 17 hours ago In an effort to combat drowsy driving, Uber announced today that it would require its most frequent drivers to take six-hour breaks after driving for 12 hours straight. Uber is updating ...

Uber to require a 6-hour break for every 12 hours of driving in the U.S. TechCrunch - 24 hours ago Uber has added a feature that will force a six-hour offline break whenever a driver on its platform reaches 12 hours of driving time. The feature is similar to one that Uber has in place ...

