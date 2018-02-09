New desalination membrane produces both drinking water and lithium Gizmag - 8 hours ago Seawater is a complex cocktail of useful minerals, but it's hard to separate out the specific ones we need. Now, a team of scientists from Australia and the US has developed a new water ...

Researchers discover efficient and sustainable way to filter salt and metal ions from water Phys.org - Fri 9 Feb 18 With two billion people worldwide lacking access to clean and safe drinking water, joint research by Monash University, CSIRO and the University of Texas at Austin published today in Sciences ... Water filtration breakthrough using metal-organic frameworks, ScienceDaily - 16 hours ago



New material can remove salt and metal ions from seawater UPI - Fri 9 Feb 18 Scientists have developed a new, more efficient way to filter salt and metal ions from water.