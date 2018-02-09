Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
New desalination membrane produces both drinking water and lithium

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

Seawater is a complex cocktail of useful minerals, but it's hard to separate out the specific ones we need. Now, a team of scientists from Australia and the US has developed a new water ...

Researchers discover efficient and sustainable way to filter salt and metal ions from water

Phys.org - Fri 9 Feb 18

With two billion people worldwide lacking access to clean and safe drinking water, joint research by Monash University, CSIRO and the University of Texas at Austin published today in Sciences ...

Water filtration breakthrough using metal-organic frameworks, ScienceDaily - 16 hours ago

New material can remove salt and metal ions from seawater

UPI - Fri 9 Feb 18

Scientists have developed a new, more efficient way to filter salt and metal ions from water.

New lithium collection method could boost global supply

ScienceDaily - 15 hours ago

With continual technological advancements in mobile devices and electric cars, the global demand for lithium has quickly outpaced the rate at which it can be mined or recycled, but a research ...

