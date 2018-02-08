Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Tiny glasses reveal praying mantises have a different kind of 3D vision

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

According to the Jurassic Park movies, the T-Rex's vision was based on movement, so it couldn't see you if you stood perfectly still. That advice won't help you at all in the unlikely ...

Mantis makes a spectacle of itself

Cosmos Magazine - 16 hours ago

Studying praying mantis vision could lead to better, cheaper robots. Andrew Masterson reports.

'Spectacular' finding: New 3-D vision discovered in praying mantis

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

Miniature glasses have revealed a new form of 3D vision in praying mantises that could lead to simpler visual processing for robots.

3-D vision discovered in praying mantis, ScienceDaily - 15 hours ago

What a Spectacle! Praying Mantises Wear Tiny 3D Glasses, for Science

Livescience - 12 hours ago

Putting 3D glasses on praying mantises has opened researchers' eyes to the insects' unusual stereo vision.

Praying mantises with tiny 3D glasses have stereo vision

Daily Mail - 14 hours ago

Researchers from Newcastle University observed the insects' reaction to more complex images, and learnt that mantis vision works very differently to ours.

Praying mantises have a unique way of seeing in 3D

UPI - 11 hours ago

New research has shown that praying mantises have a unique mechanism for seeing in 3D, different from the way humans and other animals see in three dimensions.

Praying mantis wears 3-D glasses to help scientists

The Hindu - 24 minutes ago

Robots and drones could use mantis’ stereo vision algorithms to detect depth.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer