Chinese police use face recognition glasses to catch criminals

Chinese police use face recognition glasses to catch criminalsNewscientist - Wed 7 Feb 18
Police caught twenty-six people carrying fake IDs and another with links to human trafficking by using smart glasses with automatic face recognition
It has helped catch seven wanted criminals already, state-run media reports, although many are concerned about privacy infringement.
The glasses are equipped with facial recognition technology and connect to a database of suspects.
The smart glasses feature cameras that can capture the image of a person in front of the wearer. That image is then checked against China’s state database of known suspects on the spot ...