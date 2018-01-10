Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
The Extreme Origins of a Fast Radio Burst

Discover Magazine - 6 hours ago

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the few truly mysterious phenomena in the universe. Astronomers first noticed the milliseconds-long intense pulses of radio waves in 2006, and we’ve slowly ...

Mystery radio bursts may be from neutron star near a black hole

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

The source of repeating fast radio bursts is one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries. They may come from a fast-spinning neutron star next to a huge black hole

Fast radio bursts may be from a neutron star orbiting a black hole

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

A repeating fast radio burst has twisted waves, suggesting its home has an unusually strong magnetic field.

Mystery space radio pulses explained by astronomers

BBC News - 8 hours ago

Astronomers have explained enigmatic radio waves that were once considered a potential message from aliens.

Mysterious space signal could be neutron star near black hole

Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago

Dutch-led team suggests a new explanation to account for a transient astronomical phenomenon. Andrew Masterson reports.

Fast radio bursts 'twists and shouts' help scientists determine source of cosmic blasts

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

An international group of astronomers has found that the Cornell University-discovered fast radio burst FRB 121102 - a brief, gigantic pulse of radio waves from 3 billion light years away - ...

A Neutron Star Hiding Out Near a Black Hole Is Pelting Earth with Radio Waves

Livescience - 7 hours ago

New work probes the extraterrestrial source of incredibly powerful explosions of radio waves, investigating why that spot is the only known location to repeatedly burst with these blasts.

Weird radio signals may have even freakier source than aliens - CNET

CNET - 9 hours ago

Astronomers have picked up mysterious fast radio bursts from a source far across both space and time, and now scientists say it's a good thing we're nowhere nearby.

Mysterious radio signals may come from a zombie star lurking near a supermassive black hole

The Verge - 9 hours ago

After five years, scientists might have figured out what’s going on with blasts of mysterious radio waves coming from outside the Milky Way: they’re coming from a zombie star ...

‘Fast radio burst’ alien signal source may have been found

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Experts at Breakthrough Listen used the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to study the only known repeating FRB ever discovered (artist's impression).

Mysterious series of fast radio bursts may have been twisted by extreme environment

L.A. Times - 9 hours ago

Astronomers watching a fast-radio burst flashing from more than 3 billion light-years away say that its source lies in an extreme environment with a powerful magnetic field — perhaps a supermassive ...

Rotation of fast radio burst reveals origins of the cosmic blast

UPI - 6 hours ago

By analyzing the unique rotation of FRB 121102, a fast radio burst, scientists have been able to study the nature of its cosmic origin.

A repeating fast radio burst from an extreme environment

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

New detections of radio waves from a repeating fast radio burst have revealed an astonishingly potent magnetic field in the source's environment, indicating that it is situated near a massive ...

Astronomers Peer Into the Lair of a Mysterious Source of Cosmic Radio Bursts

Newswise - 8 hours ago

Using two of the world's largest radio telescopes, an international team of astronomers has gained new insights into the extreme home of a mysterious source of cosmic radio bursts. The discovery ...

