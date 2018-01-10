The Extreme Origins of a Fast Radio Burst

The Extreme Origins of a Fast Radio BurstDiscover Magazine - 6 hours ago
Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the few truly mysterious phenomena in the universe. Astronomers first noticed the milliseconds-long intense pulses of radio waves in 2006, and we’ve slowly ...
Mystery radio bursts may be from neutron star near a black holeNewscientist - 8 hours ago
The source of repeating fast radio bursts is one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries. They may come from a fast-spinning neutron star next to a huge black hole
Fast radio bursts may be from a neutron star orbiting a black holeScienceNews - 8 hours ago
A repeating fast radio burst has twisted waves, suggesting its home has an unusually strong magnetic field.
Mystery space radio pulses explained by astronomersBBC News - 8 hours ago
Astronomers have explained enigmatic radio waves that were once considered a potential message from aliens.
Mysterious space signal could be neutron star near black holeCosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago
Dutch-led team suggests a new explanation to account for a transient astronomical phenomenon. Andrew Masterson reports.
Fast radio bursts 'twists and shouts' help scientists determine source of cosmic blastsPhys.org - 9 hours ago
An international group of astronomers has found that the Cornell University-discovered fast radio burst FRB 121102 - a brief, gigantic pulse of radio waves from 3 billion light years away - ...Fast radio bursts 'twists and shouts' help scientists determine source of cosmic blasts, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago
Fast Radio Bursts 'Twists and Shouts' Help Scientists Determine Source of Cosmic Blasts, Newswise - 8 hours ago
A Neutron Star Hiding Out Near a Black Hole Is Pelting Earth with Radio WavesLivescience - 7 hours ago
New work probes the extraterrestrial source of incredibly powerful explosions of radio waves, investigating why that spot is the only known location to repeatedly burst with these blasts.Researchers Probe Origin of Superpowerful Radio Blasts from Space, SPACE.com - 9 hours ago
Weird radio signals may have even freakier source than aliens - CNETCNET - 9 hours ago
Astronomers have picked up mysterious fast radio bursts from a source far across both space and time, and now scientists say it's a good thing we're nowhere nearby.
Mysterious radio signals may come from a zombie star lurking near a supermassive black holeThe Verge - 9 hours ago
After five years, scientists might have figured out what’s going on with blasts of mysterious radio waves coming from outside the Milky Way: they’re coming from a zombie star ...
‘Fast radio burst’ alien signal source may have been foundDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
Experts at Breakthrough Listen used the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to study the only known repeating FRB ever discovered (artist's impression).
Mysterious series of fast radio bursts may have been twisted by extreme environmentL.A. Times - 9 hours ago
Astronomers watching a fast-radio burst flashing from more than 3 billion light-years away say that its source lies in an extreme environment with a powerful magnetic field — perhaps a supermassive ...
Rotation of fast radio burst reveals origins of the cosmic blastUPI - 6 hours ago
By analyzing the unique rotation of FRB 121102, a fast radio burst, scientists have been able to study the nature of its cosmic origin.
A repeating fast radio burst from an extreme environmentScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
New detections of radio waves from a repeating fast radio burst have revealed an astonishingly potent magnetic field in the source's environment, indicating that it is situated near a massive ...
Astronomers Peer Into the Lair of a Mysterious Source of Cosmic Radio BurstsNewswise - 8 hours ago
Using two of the world's largest radio telescopes, an international team of astronomers has gained new insights into the extreme home of a mysterious source of cosmic radio bursts. The discovery ...