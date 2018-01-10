The Extreme Origins of a Fast Radio Burst Discover Magazine - 6 hours ago Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the few truly mysterious phenomena in the universe. Astronomers first noticed the milliseconds-long intense pulses of radio waves in 2006, and we’ve slowly ...

Mystery radio bursts may be from neutron star near a black hole Newscientist - 8 hours ago The source of repeating fast radio bursts is one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries. They may come from a fast-spinning neutron star next to a huge black hole

Fast radio bursts may be from a neutron star orbiting a black hole ScienceNews - 8 hours ago A repeating fast radio burst has twisted waves, suggesting its home has an unusually strong magnetic field.

Mystery space radio pulses explained by astronomers BBC News - 8 hours ago Astronomers have explained enigmatic radio waves that were once considered a potential message from aliens.

Mysterious space signal could be neutron star near black hole Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Dutch-led team suggests a new explanation to account for a transient astronomical phenomenon. Andrew Masterson reports.

A Neutron Star Hiding Out Near a Black Hole Is Pelting Earth with Radio Waves Livescience - 7 hours ago New work probes the extraterrestrial source of incredibly powerful explosions of radio waves, investigating why that spot is the only known location to repeatedly burst with these blasts. Researchers Probe Origin of Superpowerful Radio Blasts from Space, SPACE.com - 9 hours ago



Weird radio signals may have even freakier source than aliens - CNET CNET - 9 hours ago Astronomers have picked up mysterious fast radio bursts from a source far across both space and time, and now scientists say it's a good thing we're nowhere nearby.

Mysterious radio signals may come from a zombie star lurking near a supermassive black hole The Verge - 9 hours ago After five years, scientists might have figured out what’s going on with blasts of mysterious radio waves coming from outside the Milky Way: they’re coming from a zombie star ...

‘Fast radio burst’ alien signal source may have been found Daily Mail - 9 hours ago Experts at Breakthrough Listen used the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to study the only known repeating FRB ever discovered (artist's impression).

Mysterious series of fast radio bursts may have been twisted by extreme environment L.A. Times - 9 hours ago Astronomers watching a fast-radio burst flashing from more than 3 billion light-years away say that its source lies in an extreme environment with a powerful magnetic field — perhaps a supermassive ...

Rotation of fast radio burst reveals origins of the cosmic blast UPI - 6 hours ago By analyzing the unique rotation of FRB 121102, a fast radio burst, scientists have been able to study the nature of its cosmic origin.

A repeating fast radio burst from an extreme environment ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago New detections of radio waves from a repeating fast radio burst have revealed an astonishingly potent magnetic field in the source's environment, indicating that it is situated near a massive ...