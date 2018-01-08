Wi-Fi Alliance Announces WPA3 To Significantly Boost Wireless Security And Privacy

Wi-Fi Alliance Announces WPA3 To Significantly Boost Wireless Security And PrivacyHotHardware - 4 hours ago
The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced that it has added new enhancements and features to WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) that will make the feature more secure. The new features include configuration, ...
LG Display’s 88-inch 8K TV turns pixels into beautyThe Verge - 10 hours ago
Most of the TV world is still busy transitioning into the 4K era, but LG Display is sprinting out ahead with the debut of its new 88-inch 8K OLED TV. 8K is four times the resolution ...
Wi-Fi Alliance announces new WPA3 security protectionsThe Verge - 10 hours ago
The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced WPA3, a new standard of Wi-Fi security features for users and service providers. This is welcome news, given that a Wi-Fi exploit was uncovered late ...
WPA3 protocol will make public Wi-Fi hotspots a lot more secureTechspot - 14 hours ago
Connecting to public Wi-Fi hotspots can pose an element of risk, but the next generation of wireless security standard will make logging on to open networks a lot safer. The Wi-Fi Alliance has ...
Wi-Fi Alliance Announces New, More Secure WPA3 StandardUbergizmo - Mon 8 Jan 18
It has often been suggested by those in the cyber security business that hooking onto a public WiFi network is probably not the best idea, especially if you’re planning on performing actions ...
Tougher WiFi security will keep you safe at the coffee shopEngadget - Mon 8 Jan 18
WiFi security hasn't changed much since WPA2 came to be in 2004, and that's becoming increasingly apparent when public hotspots are frequently risky and glaring exploits are ...
Your local public Wi-Fi network may be a whole lot safer soon - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - Mon 8 Jan 18
New technology coming to Wi-Fi later this year vows to keep your traffic private even on a public network.