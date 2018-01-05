Robots Are Flexing Stronger, More Flexible 'Muscles'Discover Magazine - 16 hours ago
Humanoid robots like Sophia, granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia, and Atlas, which backflips like a boss, are rigid, strong and rather bulky. They’re made to look like us; they’re not designed ...
New class of soft, electrically activated devices mimics the expansion and contraction of natural musclesTechXplore - Thu 4 Jan 18
In the basement of the Engineering Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, a group of researchers is working to create the next generation of robots. Instead of the metallic droids you ...
This Artificial Muscle Costs 10 Cents to Make. And It’s As Strong As an Elephant.National Geographic - 11 hours ago
New “soft robots” are strong enough to lift heavy weights, delicate enough to pluck a raspberryZME Science - 20 hours ago
The new generation of robots is softer and gentler.
Robots of the future could have 'muscles' that self-repairDaily Mail - Thu 4 Jan 18
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder have developed artificial muscles which have superhuman strength robots (stock).
Soft robotics actuators are “fast as a hummingbird, strong as an elephant”The Engineer - 23 hours ago
A new family of soft, self-healing robotics actuators based on electrically insulating fluids mimic the movement of natural muscle The development, from engineers at the University of Colorado ...
A Clever New Robotic 'Muscle' Seriously Lifts, BroWired Science - Thu 4 Jan 18
A new variety of robotic “muscle" uses oil-fueled pouches activated with electricity to flex.
Soft, self-healing devices mimic biological musclesScienceDaily - Thu 4 Jan 18
A new class of soft, electrically activated devices is capable of mimicking the expansion and contraction of natural muscles. These devices, which can be constructed from a wide range of low-cost ...Soft, Self-Healing Devices Mimic Biological Muscles, Point to Next Generation of Human-Like Robotics, Newswise - Thu 4 Jan 18