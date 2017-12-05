3D printed live bacteria creates world's first "living tattoo" Gizmag - 13 hours ago A team at MIT has genetically modified bacteria cells and developed a new 3D printing technique to create a "living tattoo" that can respond to a variety of stimuli... Continue Reading ...

Engineers use new technique to 3-D print a 'living tattoo' TechXplore - 22 hours ago MIT engineers have devised a 3-D printing technique that uses a new kind of ink made from genetically programmed living cells.

Researchers Create ‘Living Ink’ That Reacts To The Environment Ubergizmo - 6 hours ago Imagine you are allergic to something in the air, but you don’t know about it until it’s too late. However the good news is that it appears that we’re getting close to wearable sensors ...

MIT researchers made a living ink that responds to its surroundings Engadget - 11 hours ago Researchers at MIT have developed a 3D printable hydrogel that can sense and respond to stimuli. The hydrogel is loaded with bacteria that can be genetically programmed to light-up ...