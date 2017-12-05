Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

3D printed live bacteria creates world's first "living tattoo"

Gizmag - 13 hours ago

A team at MIT has genetically modified bacteria cells and developed a new 3D printing technique to create a "living tattoo" that can respond to a variety of stimuli... Continue Reading ...

Engineers use new technique to 3-D print a 'living tattoo'

TechXplore - 22 hours ago

MIT engineers have devised a 3-D printing technique that uses a new kind of ink made from genetically programmed living cells.

Researchers Create ‘Living Ink’ That Reacts To The Environment

Ubergizmo - 6 hours ago

Imagine you are allergic to something in the air, but you don’t know about it until it’s too late. However the good news is that it appears that we’re getting close to wearable sensors ...

MIT researchers made a living ink that responds to its surroundings

Engadget - 11 hours ago

Researchers at MIT have developed a 3D printable hydrogel that can sense and respond to stimuli. The hydrogel is loaded with bacteria that can be genetically programmed to light-up ...

Ink containing engineered bacteria forms “living tattoo” for environmental sensing

The Engineer - 4 hours ago

MIT-developed ink can be printed into 3D structures that light up in the presence of predetermined stimuli. The MIT team specialises in developing technologies based on responsive materials, ...

Engineers 3-D Print a 'Living Tattoo'

Laboratory Equipment - 19 hours ago

NewsMIT Engineers have devised a 3-D printing technique that uses a new kind of ink made from genetically programmed living cells.Contributed Author:&nbsp;MITTopics:&nbsp;Biotechnology

Engineers 3-D print a ‘living tattoo’, Science Blog - 55 minutes ago
Engineers 3-D print a 'living tattoo', ScienceDaily - 20 hours ago
Engineers 3-D print a 'living tattoo', Eurekalert - 22 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer