Lamborghini drives into crowded SUV market Phys.org - 5 hours ago Lamborghini, the fabled Italian sports car manufacturer, on Monday unveiled its new Sports Utility Vehicle, accelerating into a fast growing market already crowded with upmarket rivals.

The Lamborghini Urus is the latest $200,000 SUV The Verge - 4 hours ago In the auto industry’s ever-present move toward SUVs and trucks, every company has to jump on board. Even though Lamborghini once made a Hummer-esque SUV (and tractors), the 2019 ...

Lamborghini reveals its Urus supercar SUV Daily Mail - 5 hours ago With the Lamborghini Urus, the Italian exotic car maker has dropped a colossally powerful engine into a 4x4 to create an offroad family vehicle that can beat almost anything in its path. ...

Lamborghini's 'Super' SUV, the Urus, arrives next spring Techspot - 6 hours ago Move over, Porsche and Bentley – there’s a new option to choose from when considering a luxury SUV. Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Urus, an SUV that first broke cover in ...