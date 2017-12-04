Netflix debuts teaser trailer for sci-fi Altered Carbon Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Altered Carbon, based on a 2002 novel, is a new Netflix show set five hundred years in the future where humans live in a dystopian universe where their personalities can be stored digitally. ...

Netflix fills a sci-fi hole in its originals lineup with Altered Carbon Arstechnica - 6 hours ago Based on award-winning sci-fi, Netflix spares no expense in this trailer for February launch.

‘Altered Carbon,’ Netflix’s answer to ‘Blade Runner,’ debuts in February Engadget - 8 hours ago Looking for something to sate your Blade Runner appetite until this year's 2049 hits Blu-ray? Then take a look at the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi serial Altered ...

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s new science fiction show Altered Carbon The Verge - 9 hours ago Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming cyberpunk show Altered Carbon. In a world inspired by Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 noir science fiction novel, a soldier is brought ...