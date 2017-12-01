Moon’s explosive birth drove iron deep into Earth’s core

Moon’s explosive birth drove iron deep into Earth’s coreNewscientist - 8 hours ago
Our moon was made by the Big Splash, an impact that we thought left iron deposits near Earth’s crust. It turns out that the metal sank into our planet’s core
Modelling finds the contribution of “planetesimals” to Earth’s mass was much larger than thought. Andrew Masterson reports.
Southwest Research Institute scientists recently modeled the protracted period of bombardment following the Moon's formation, when leftover planetesimals pounded the Earth. Based on these simulations, ...
Researchers from the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado found these objects brought gold, silver and platinum to our young planet and substantially contributed to its overall mass. ...