Moon’s explosive birth drove iron deep into Earth’s core

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

Our moon was made by the Big Splash, an impact that we thought left iron deposits near Earth’s crust. It turns out that the metal sank into our planet’s core

Smackdown! Mini-moons punched straight through the planet’s core

Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago

Modelling finds the contribution of “planetesimals” to Earth’s mass was much larger than thought. Andrew Masterson reports.

Collisions after moon formation remodeled early Earth

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Southwest Research Institute scientists recently modeled the protracted period of bombardment following the Moon's formation, when leftover planetesimals pounded the Earth. Based on these simulations, ...

Earth bombarded by small planets after moon was formed

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Researchers from the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado found these objects brought gold, silver and platinum to our young planet and substantially contributed to its overall mass. ...

