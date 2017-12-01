Moon’s explosive birth drove iron deep into Earth’s core Newscientist - 8 hours ago Our moon was made by the Big Splash, an impact that we thought left iron deposits near Earth’s crust. It turns out that the metal sank into our planet’s core

Smackdown! Mini-moons punched straight through the planet’s core Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago Modelling finds the contribution of “planetesimals” to Earth’s mass was much larger than thought. Andrew Masterson reports.

Collisions after moon formation remodeled early Earth Phys.org - 11 hours ago Southwest Research Institute scientists recently modeled the protracted period of bombardment following the Moon's formation, when leftover planetesimals pounded the Earth. Based on these simulations, ...