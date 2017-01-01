Scientists win prize for 'baby picture' of the entire universe soon after it formed

Scientists win prize for 'baby picture' of the entire universe soon after it formedThe Independent - 44 minutes ago
The picture helped answer some fundamental questions about the universe. And opened up entirely new ones
World’s richest science prize hands out $22 million for researchNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Science’s richest prizes, the Breakthrough Awards, were presented at a star-studded ceremony in California last night.
WMAP Team Wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental PhysicsSPACE.com - 4 hours ago
A team of researchers who helped shape our understanding of the origin, evolution and nature of the cosmos is now $3 million richer.