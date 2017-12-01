Semi-living inks may revolutionise 3D printing Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago Swiss researchers succeed in incorporating bacteria into hydrogel, ushering in a new class of hybrid tech. Andrew Masterson reports.

New 3-D printed materials harness the power of bacteria ScienceNews - Fri 1 Dec 17 The three-dimensional materials contain live bacteria and could generate wound dressings or clean up pollutants.

3-D-printed minifactories: Researchers print 'living materials' with bacteria-loaded inks Phys.org - Fri 1 Dec 17 There will soon be nothing that cannot be produced with 3D printing. However, the materials used for this process are still "dead matter" such as plastics or metals.

With Flink, researchers will be able to 3D print living minifactories ZME Science - 4 hours ago Ever needed a tiny, living factory? Of course you did, you just didn't know it.

3D-printed bacteria ink could be used to treat burns Engadget - Fri 1 Dec 17 In a new study published today in Science Advances, researchers present a 3D-printable ink that contains bacteria and they say that depending on what species of bacteria it holds, the ...

This 3D-printed ‘living ink’ could someday help with skin replacements The Verge - Fri 1 Dec 17 Tomorrow’s replacement skin could be 3D printed from a new ink embedded with living bacteria. Bacteria are able to do everything from breaking down toxins to synthesizing vitamins. ...

“Living ink” 3D printing will allow construction of custom biochemical factories The Engineer - 5 hours ago Swiss researchers devise equipment and method to print assemblies that can break down toxins or produce high-quality biopolymers from ink containing bacteria. The researchers, from the Swiss ...