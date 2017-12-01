Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Semi-living inks may revolutionise 3D printing

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

Swiss researchers succeed in incorporating bacteria into hydrogel, ushering in a new class of hybrid tech. Andrew Masterson reports.

New 3-D printed materials harness the power of bacteria

ScienceNews - Fri 1 Dec 17

The three-dimensional materials contain live bacteria and could generate wound dressings or clean up pollutants.

3-D-printed minifactories: Researchers print 'living materials' with bacteria-loaded inks

Phys.org - Fri 1 Dec 17

There will soon be nothing that cannot be produced with 3D printing. However, the materials used for this process are still "dead matter" such as plastics or metals.

With Flink, researchers will be able to 3D print living minifactories

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

Ever needed a tiny, living factory? Of course you did, you just didn't know it.

3D-printed bacteria ink could be used to treat burns

Engadget - Fri 1 Dec 17

In a new study published today in Science Advances, researchers present a 3D-printable ink that contains bacteria and they say that depending on what species of bacteria it holds, the ...

This 3D-printed ‘living ink’ could someday help with skin replacements

The Verge - Fri 1 Dec 17

Tomorrow’s replacement skin could be 3D printed from a new ink embedded with living bacteria. Bacteria are able to do everything from breaking down toxins to synthesizing vitamins. ...

“Living ink” 3D printing will allow construction of custom biochemical factories

The Engineer - 5 hours ago

Swiss researchers devise equipment and method to print assemblies that can break down toxins or produce high-quality biopolymers from ink containing bacteria. The researchers, from the Swiss ...

3D-printed minifactories

AlphaGalileo - 9 hours ago

ETH researchers have developed a biocompatible ink for 3D printing using living bacteria. This makes it possible to produce biological materials capable of breaking down toxic substances or ...

3-D-printed minifactories, ScienceDaily - Fri 1 Dec 17
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer