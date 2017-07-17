Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Size key to top speed in animals, study finds

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

It's not quite E=mc2, but scientists unveiled Monday a simple, powerful formula that explains why some animals run, fly and swim faster than all others.

Why fast birds, fish and animals are never too small or big

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

An animal’s maximum speed is based on how fast it can accelerate, which explains why the largest animals are not the fastest

Why aren’t the biggest animals the fastest?

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Being the fastest animal on land, in the sea or in the air is a trade-off between strength, mass and acceleration energy.

Why the cheetah is a champion sprinter

BBC News - 5 hours ago

New research reveals why bigger is not always better in the animal world when it comes to speed.

Why the Biggest Animals Aren't the Fastest

Livescience - 3 hours ago

Here's why elephants can't run as fast as cheetahs.

Why the largest animals are never the fastest

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Researchers at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research in Leipzig, Germany, found large animals run out of energy before being able to reach their maximum speed.

T Rex could not have outrun a speedy human, scientists concludeÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Science - 4 hours ago

Why bigger isn’t necessarily faster: a look at animal speed limit

ZME Science - 5 hours ago

Larger animals are faster -- but only to a certain point.

Why Tyrannosaurus was a slow runner and why the largest are not always the fastest

AlphaGalileo - 5 hours ago

No other animal on land is faster than a cheetah – the elephant is indeed larger, but slower. For small to medium-sized animals, larger also means faster, but for really large animals, when ...

