Gif and image written into the DNA of bacteria BBC News - 46 minutes ago Images and a short film are inserted into bacteria DNA and recovered with 90% accuracy.

Video stored in live bacterial genome using CRISPR gene editing Newscientist - 4 hours ago Cutting and pasting information into living DNA could theoretically safeguard complex records through a nuclear apocalypse

Scientists Store Video Data in the DNA of Living Organisms IEEE Spectrum - 6 hours ago Video goes a different kind of viral: through E. coli cells

Lights, camera, CRISPR: Biologists use gene editing to store movies in DNA Nature News - 6 hours ago Technique demonstrated in E. coli suggests ways to record key events in a cell's life.

Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside Living DNA MIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago Harvard researchers embedded images in the genomes of bacteria to test the limits of DNA storage.

See the first movie recorded on the DNA of living cells - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago Harvard scientists hope their molecular equivalent of an airplane "black box" could help unlock mysteries of human biology.

Scientists Upload a Galloping Horse GIF Into Bacteria With Crispr Wired Science - 7 hours ago DNA could be a robust storage system for data, but never before have researchers stored information in a live organism.