Ant colonies flow like fluid to build tall towers

Nature News - 3 hours ago

Insects' structural secrets offer model for designing swarm robots.

Ants build living towers that flow to fight endless collapse

Newscientist - 10 hours ago

The rules that guide fire ants to make tall towers with their own bodies could be applied to miniature search-and-rescue robots

Fire ants self-organise to build towers to reach safety

Cosmos Magazine - 13 hours ago

A new study shows how individual fire ants follow simple rules to achieve dramatic collective action.

Ants build sinking Eiffel Towers when trying to escape

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

If you want to see the Eiffel Tower, you don't have to go to Paris. Just look down at your feet —but watch your step.

Fire Ants Build Sinking 'Eiffel Towers' from Their Own Bodies

Livescience - 3 hours ago

Fire ants can build miniature look-alikes of the Eiffel Tower from their own bodies, and the insects perpetually rebuild the structures to save them from collapsing, a new study finds.

Fire ants uses their bodies to build huge 'Eiffel Towers'

Daily Mail - 14 hours ago

Research from Georgia Tech University in Atlanta found that each ant wanders around aimlessly following a certain set of rules until it unknowingly helps construct a tower several inches tall. ...

