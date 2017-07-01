Ant colonies flow like fluid to build tall towers Nature News - 3 hours ago Insects' structural secrets offer model for designing swarm robots.

Ants build living towers that flow to fight endless collapse Newscientist - 10 hours ago The rules that guide fire ants to make tall towers with their own bodies could be applied to miniature search-and-rescue robots

Fire ants self-organise to build towers to reach safety Cosmos Magazine - 13 hours ago A new study shows how individual fire ants follow simple rules to achieve dramatic collective action.

Ants build sinking Eiffel Towers when trying to escape Phys.org - 14 hours ago If you want to see the Eiffel Tower, you don't have to go to Paris. Just look down at your feet —but watch your step.

Fire Ants Build Sinking 'Eiffel Towers' from Their Own Bodies Livescience - 3 hours ago Fire ants can build miniature look-alikes of the Eiffel Tower from their own bodies, and the insects perpetually rebuild the structures to save them from collapsing, a new study finds.