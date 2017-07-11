Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

AI Creates Fake Obama

IEEE Spectrum - 4 hours ago

Videos of Barack Obama made from existing audio, video of him

System creates lip-synced video from audio clips

Gizmag - 18 hours ago

It's already possible to create a digital copy of someone's voice, enabling users to create an audio file of them saying things that they never actually said. Listeners still might not ...

Lip-syncing Obama: New tools turn audio clips into realistic video

TechXplore - Tue 11 Jul 17

University of Washington researchers have developed new algorithms that solve a thorny challenge in the field of computer vision: turning audio clips into a realistic, lip-synced video of the ...

Lip-syncing Obama: New tools turn audio clips into realistic video, Science Blog - 4 hours ago
Lip-Syncing Obama: New Tools Turn Audio Clips Into Realistic Video, Newswise - 20 hours ago
Lip-syncing Obama: New tools turn audio clips into realistic video, Eurekalert - Tue 11 Jul 17

Researchers show off generated video of Obama that uses lip-syncing AI tech

Techspot - 2 hours ago

Turning an audio clip into a realistic video of a person speaking those words usually doesn&rsquo;t turn out well, but researchers at the University of Washington have developed a system that ...

Researchers make a surprisingly smooth artificial video of Obama

Engadget - 18 hours ago

Translating audio into realistic looking video of a person speaking is quite a challenge. Often, the resulting video just looks off -- a problem called the uncanny valley, which states ...

Lip-syncing AI lets you put words in anyone's mouth

Daily Mail - 19 hours ago

The system, developed by researchers at the University of Washington, works by converting audio files of an individual's speech into realistic mouth shapes which are grafted onto their head. ...

Scarily convincing fake video tool puts words in Obamaâs mouth

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 6 hours ago

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer