What ‘teleporting’ a photon to space means

What ‘teleporting’ a photon to space meansCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Using quantum entanglement and a purpose-built satellite, first successful ‘quantum teleportation’ brings a quantum internet a step closer.
Quantum satellites demonstrate teleportation and encryptionPhysics World - 7 hours ago
Flash Physics: need-to-know updates from the world of physicsQuantum-computer node uses two different ion species, Physics World - Mon 10 Jul 17
In a First, Photons are 'Teleported' from Earth to SpaceDiscover Magazine - 12 hours ago
Chinese researchers have successfully transmitted quantum entangled particles from a station on earth to a satellite orbiting far overhead. The experiment is part of an ongoing effort by researchers ...
Physicists transmit data via Earth-to-space quantum entanglementPhys.org - 20 hours ago
(Phys.org)—Two teams of researchers in China have advanced the distance that entangled particles can be used to send information, including encryption keys. In their papers, both uploaded ...
First Object Teleported from Earth to OrbitMIT Technology Review - Mon 10 Jul 17
Researchers in China have teleported a photon from the ground to a satellite orbiting more than 500 kilometers above.
China teleports photon to SPACEDaily Mail - 13 hours ago
In a major breakthrough, researchers in China established the first ground-to-satellite quantum network, which allowed them to transmit a photon from an entangled pair up to 870 miles. ...
Photon Teleported Between Earth and Space for the First TimeExtremetech - Mon 10 Jul 17
