Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

What ‘teleporting’ a photon to space means

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Using quantum entanglement and a purpose-built satellite, first successful ‘quantum teleportation’ brings a quantum internet a step closer.

Quantum satellites demonstrate teleportation and encryption

Physics World - 7 hours ago

Flash Physics: need-to-know updates from the world of physics

Quantum-computer node uses two different ion species, Physics World - Mon 10 Jul 17

In a First, Photons are 'Teleported' from Earth to Space

Discover Magazine - 12 hours ago

Chinese researchers have successfully transmitted quantum entangled particles from a station on earth to a satellite orbiting far overhead. The experiment is part of an ongoing effort by researchers ...

Physicists transmit data via Earth-to-space quantum entanglement

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

(Phys.org)—Two teams of researchers in China have advanced the distance that entangled particles can be used to send information, including encryption keys. In their papers, both uploaded ...

First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit

MIT Technology Review - Mon 10 Jul 17

Researchers in China have teleported a photon from the ground to a satellite orbiting more than 500 kilometers above.

China teleports photon to SPACE

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

In a major breakthrough, researchers in China established the first ground-to-satellite quantum network, which allowed them to transmit a photon from an entangled pair up to 870 miles. ...

Photon Teleported Between Earth and Space for the First Time

Extremetech - Mon 10 Jul 17

Beam us up, Scotty. The post Photon Teleported Between Earth and Space for the First Time appeared first on ExtremeTech.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer