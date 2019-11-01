A third of tropical African plants face extinction BBC News - 6 hours ago An assessment shows rapid loss of trees, shrubs and herbs in countries such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.

A third of Africa's tropical flora threatened with extinction: study Phys.org - 10 hours ago A third of the species of tropical plants in Africa are potentially threatened with extinction, according to a preliminary estimate published Wednesday by the journal Science Advances.

Human activities could make a third of tropical African plants extinct Newscientist - 11 hours ago A third of plant species in tropical Africa are potentially threatened with becoming extinct, which would put a huge strain on local populations

Many African plant species face extinction threat Cosmos Magazine - 12 hours ago Analysis speeds up risk assessment – and could aid conservation.

Climate change and human growth are threatening nearly 7,000 plant species in Africa Daily Mail - 7 hours ago Out of more than 22,000 plant species in Africa, nearly 7,000 have been classified as 'likely or potentially' threatened by extinction - and humans and climate change are to blame.