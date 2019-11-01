Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A third of tropical African plants face extinction

BBC News - 6 hours ago

An assessment shows rapid loss of trees, shrubs and herbs in countries such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.

A third of Africa's tropical flora threatened with extinction: study

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

A third of the species of tropical plants in Africa are potentially threatened with extinction, according to a preliminary estimate published Wednesday by the journal Science Advances.

Human activities could make a third of tropical African plants extinct

Newscientist - 11 hours ago

A third of plant species in tropical Africa are potentially threatened with becoming extinct, which would put a huge strain on local populations

Many African plant species face extinction threat

Cosmos Magazine - 12 hours ago

Analysis speeds up risk assessment – and could aid conservation.

Climate change and human growth are threatening nearly 7,000 plant species in Africa

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

Out of more than 22,000 plant species in Africa, nearly 7,000 have been classified as 'likely or potentially' threatened by extinction - and humans and climate change are to blame.

New assessment method finds close to one-third of tropical Africa’s plants are potentially facing extinction

Mongabay.com - 9 hours ago

New research finds that nearly one-third — 31.7 percent — of tropical Africa’s vascular plant species might be at risk of going extinct. The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s ...

