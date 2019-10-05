'Star Trek: Picard' debuts January 23rd, 2020 Engadget - 19 hours ago New York Comic Con has proven kind to Star Trek fans this year. To begin with, CBS has confirmed that its All Access series Star Trek: Picard will premiere on January 23rd, 2020. ...

Star Trek Discovery season 3 trailer leaps to the future - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 20 hours ago What happens in the Star Trek universe when you fly 1,000 years into the future? The new Discovery season will find out.

The First Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's Third Season Sets Course for a New Future Gizmodo - 20 hours ago The climax of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season was explosive in more ways than one: Michael Burnham, the Discovery, and her crew were catapulted into a future so far beyond anything previously ...

'Star Trek' Universe Panel: NYCC 2019 SPACE.com - 21 hours ago Hello From the Star Trek Universe panel at NYCC 2019. We're trying a new thing this year to bring you news as it happens from the panel.