Scientists Experiment With Growing Human Tissues on Tofu, Paper, Ice and More

(Credit: ValentinaKru/Shutterstock) It’s been more than a decade since the first lab-grown organ (a more-or-less functional replacement bladder) was successfully implanted into a human ...

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

As the global demand for tissue and organ transplants significantly outstrips supply, tissue engineering might provide a potential solution. But one of the significant challenges in tissue engineering ...

Using unconventional materials, like ice and eggshells, as scaffolds to grow tissues, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Using unconventional materials, like ice and eggshells, as scaffolds to grow tissues, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago