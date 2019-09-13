Engineers develop 'blackest black' material to datePhys.org - 23 hours ago
With apologies to "Spinal Tap," it appears that black can, indeed, get more black.Engineers develop 'blackest black' material to date, ScienceDaily - 16 hours ago
Move Over Vantablack, MIT Scientists Might Have Created An Even Blacker BlackUbergizmo - 3 hours ago
Image credit – R. Capanna, A. Berlato, and A. PinatoSeveral years ago, a company created a version of black that they called the blackest black ever. It was known as Vantablack and apparently ...
There's a New Blackest Material Ever, and It's Eating a Diamond As We SpeakLivescience - 7 hours ago
It's so black, it turns diamonds into "black holes."
Black just got blacker: Darkest material ever created is '10 times darker than anything else'Daily Mail - 8 hours ago
Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology covered a £1.6million diamond (pictured before and after) with the substance in a bid to prove its blackness.
MIT engineers accidentally create a new king of darknessTechspot - 12 hours ago
Engineers from MIT have crafted a material that is 10 times blacker than any other material previously reported. Best yet, they weren’t even trying.
MIT Engineers Have Created the 'Blackest Black' to Ever BlackGizmodo - 14 hours ago
Move over, Vantablack. MIT engineers have developed a material they they claim is 10 times blacker than any other to date. Read more...
MIT scientists accidentally create the blackest material everEngadget - 18 hours ago
Good news for goths -- black somehow just got even blacker. MIT engineers have cooked up a material that's 10 times blacker than anything else previously reported. Capturing more ...
Researchers produce blackest black material to dateUPI - 9 hours ago
Material engineers at MIT have produced the blackest black material to date, 10 times blacker than previous record-black materials.
Really, really black is the new blackScience Blog - 16 hours ago
With apologies to “Spinal Tap,” it appears that black can, indeed, get more black. MIT engineers report today that they have cooked up a material ... Read more
MIT engineers develop 'blackest black' material to dateEurekalert - Fri 13 Sep 19
MIT engineers have cooked up a material made of carbon nanotubes that is 10 times blacker than anything that has previously been reported. They are showcasing the cloak-like material as part ...