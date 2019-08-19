AI reveals the hidden layers of great art

AI reveals the hidden layers of great artCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
Researchers use neural network to get the whole picture. Mark Bruer reports.
Artificial intelligence uncovers new details about Old Master paintingsTechXplore - Fri 30 Aug 19
Artificial intelligence has been used to analyse high-resolution digital X-ray images of the world famous Ghent Altarpiece, as part of an investigative project led by UCL.
AI uncovers new details about Old Master paintingsScienceDaily - 17 hours ago
Artificial intelligence can be used to analyse high-resolution digital X-ray images of paintings, providing more insight for conservators and those restoring classic works of art. A new algorithm ...AI uncovers new details about Old Master paintings, Eurekalert - Fri 30 Aug 19