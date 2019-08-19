We may have seen signs of an exomoon spewing out volcanic gas Newscientist - Fri 30 Aug 19 Astronomers have spotted a plume of sodium near a distant planet. The gas is so far from the surface that they say it must have come from a volcanic exomoon

There May Be Volcanoes on a Moon Around This Hot, Giant Exoplanet SPACE.com - 6 hours ago Scientists may have found a volcanic world on the verge of destruction, where the chances of finding life are highly unlikely.

Astronomers find clues of a volcanically active exomoon ZME Science - 18 hours ago Clues pointing towards a volcanically active exomoon hidden outside our solar system — a violent and dangerous world — have been discovered by astronomers.

Darth Vader's birthplace found? Evidence of dangerous volcano, lava world spotted in deep space FOXNews - Fri 30 Aug 19 Researchers believe they have discovered what they describe as "the first volcanically active exomoon," a celestial body eerily reminiscent of the tiny, fiery "Star Wars" planet, Mustafar, where ...

Astronomers find hints of a dangerous lava world hidden by giant planet - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 29 Aug 19 Scientists have the high ground, suggesting a distant planet hides a hellish exomoon resembling Star Wars' Mustafar.

Volcanic exomoon could be 'a place where Jedi go to die' - CNET CNET - Thu 29 Aug 19 Scientists say a distant planet could hide a hellish moon where no Sith Lord would want to be caught off balance, or at all.

The Most Volcanically Active Body In Our Solar System Is Not Earth, It's Jupiter's Moon Io. But Elsewhere... Science 2.0 - Thu 29 Aug 19 Jupiter's moon Io is the most volcanically active body in our solar system but 550 light years away in the inconspicuous constellation of Lepus, underneath the bright Orion constellation, an ...