Image: Hubble's portrait of star's gaseous glow

Image: Hubble's portrait of star's gaseous glowPhys.org - Fri 16 Aug 19
Although it looks more like an entity seen through a microscope than a telescope, this rounded object, named NGC 2022, is certainly not algae or tiny, blobby jellyfish. Instead, it is a vast ...
The Hubble Space Telescope spotted NGC 2022, a massive orb of gas in space that is cast off by an elderly star. (Photo Credit: ESA / Hubble & NASA - R. Wade) The ...
The latest Hubble image appears to capture a cosmic jellyfish floating in space, but in reality this structure is no living creature.
