Serious Bluetooth Security Vulnerability Could Leave Millions Of Devices Open To Attacks

Serious Bluetooth Security Vulnerability Could Leave Millions Of Devices Open To AttacksHotHardware - 4 hours ago
Is your Bluetooth connection secure? Researchers recently discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability that could allow hackers to intercept and manipulate a user’s communications. The researchers ...
Researchers say the vulnerability allows hackers to shorten an encryption key between two Bluetooth devices. From there, hackers can easily brute-force there way into a person's device.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge A fast-acting hacker could be able to weaken the encryption of Bluetooth devices and subsequently snoop on communications or send falsified ...
A group of researchers has discovered a critical Bluetooth vulnerability that leaves tons of wireless devices exposed to digital intrusions. The Bluetooth SIG, an organization that ...
The flaw would let hackers inject dummy data when Bluetooth devices are connecting, making them use a simple-to-crack encryption key. A group of security researchers has discovered a security ...
A new Bluetooth vulnerability called KNOB has been discovered that allows attackers to shorten Bluetooth encryption keys making devices easier to hack.