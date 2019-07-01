U.S. Begins Testing Armored Robotic Vehicles Next Year

U.S. Begins Testing Armored Robotic Vehicles Next YearUbergizmo - 4 hours ago
The United States Army has announced that it will be conducting live-fire tests of armored robotic vehicles starting next year. The new Robotic Combat Vehicles will be put through tests that ...
Army to Test New Helluva Way to Die: Robotic Combat VehiclesGizmodo - 17 hours ago
The U.S. Army—which has already been testing robotic squad vehicles like the Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) and semi-autonomous targeting systems like the Advanced Targeting and Lethality ...
The US Army will test armored robotic vehicles in 2020The Verge - 20 hours ago
The US Army says that it will conduct live-fire tests of a new Robotic Combat Vehicle next year. While the tests won’t involve vehicles ultimately slated to go into combat, they ...