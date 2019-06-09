Major voting machine maker backs away from paperless models

Major voting machine maker backs away from paperless modelsEngadget - 9 hours ago
Voting machine security is still a sore point, but at least some vendors are starting to change their tune. ES&amp;S chief Tom Burt has declared that his company will "no ...
Top voting machine maker reverses position on election security, promises paper ballotsTechCrunch - 13 hours ago
Voting machine maker ES&S has said it “will no longer sell” paperless voting machines as the primary device for casting ballots in a jurisdiction. ES&S chief executive Tom ...