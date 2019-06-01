Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

New evidence from LHC shows pentaquark has a molecule-like structure

Phys.org - Fri 7 Jun 19

A team of researchers working on the LHCb collaboration has found evidence showing that a pentaquark they have observed has a molecule-like structure. In their paper published in the journal ...

Physicists have finally figured out how pentaquarks are built

ScienceNews - Fri 7 Jun 19

The particles are made of up two smaller particles, stuck together like atoms in a molecule.

New pentaquarks hint at zoo of exotic matter

Science Now - Thu 6 Jun 19

Bizarre pentaquark turns out to be a new kind of subatomic 'molecule'

Newscientist - Thu 6 Jun 19

The pentaquark, an elusive particle first spotted by the Large Hadron Collider in 2015, is made of two smaller particles stuck together in a sort of miniature molecule

Synopsis: How a Pentaquark is Put Together

APS Physics - Wed 5 Jun 19

New Large Hadron Collider data reveal that exotic quark quintets, discovered in 2016, are composites of quark-antiquark mesons and three-quark baryons.  [Physics] Published Wed Jun 05, 2019

Large Hadron Collider Experiment Reveals Alien Structure of a 'Pentaquark'

Gizmodo - Fri 7 Jun 19

New results from the world’s largest particle accelerator illuminate the structure of the pentaquark, an exotic particle consisting of five quarks bound together.Read more...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer