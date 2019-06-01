New evidence from LHC shows pentaquark has a molecule-like structure Phys.org - Fri 7 Jun 19 A team of researchers working on the LHCb collaboration has found evidence showing that a pentaquark they have observed has a molecule-like structure. In their paper published in the journal ...

Physicists have finally figured out how pentaquarks are built ScienceNews - Fri 7 Jun 19 The particles are made of up two smaller particles, stuck together like atoms in a molecule.

New pentaquarks hint at zoo of exotic matter Science Now - Thu 6 Jun 19

Bizarre pentaquark turns out to be a new kind of subatomic 'molecule' Newscientist - Thu 6 Jun 19 The pentaquark, an elusive particle first spotted by the Large Hadron Collider in 2015, is made of two smaller particles stuck together in a sort of miniature molecule

Synopsis: How a Pentaquark is Put Together APS Physics - Wed 5 Jun 19 New Large Hadron Collider data reveal that exotic quark quintets, discovered in 2016, are composites of quark-antiquark mesons and three-quark baryons. [Physics] Published Wed Jun 05, 2019