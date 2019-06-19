Dragonfish have invisible teeth to help them sneak up on their prey

Dragonfish have invisible teeth to help them sneak up on their preyNewscientist - 5 hours ago
Dragonfish live in the deep sea and have transparent teeth sharper than a piranha’s. A study has now found what makes their teeth see-through
Tiny structures in dragonfish teeth turn them into invisible daggersScienceNews - 5 hours ago
The teeth of deep-sea dragonfish are transparent because of nanoscale crystals and rods that let light pass through without being scattered.
Researchers discover what makes deep-sea dragonfish teeth transparentPhys.org - 5 hours ago
A team of researchers led by the University of California San Diego have discovered what's responsible for making the teeth of the deep-sea dragonfish transparent. This unique adaptation, which ...Researchers discover what makes deep-sea dragonfish teeth transparent, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago
Researchers discover what makes deep-sea dragonfish teeth transparent, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago
Researchers Discover What Makes Deep-Sea Dragonfish Teeth Transparent, Newswise - 5 hours ago
The Deep-Sea Dragonfish Has One of the Most Terrifying Smiles on EarthGizmodo - 2 hours ago
Scientists have shined a light on one of the creepier denizens of the deep sea, a pitch-black creature that can turn itself into a living lamp called the dragonfish. New research helps explain ...
Scientists solve the mystery of the dragon with transparent teethReuters - 3 hours ago
Dwelling in the dark ocean depths, the dragonfish is a frightful marvel that would fit nicely into any horror movie, boasting exotic adaptations such as virtually transparent fangs that help ...
Here's Why the Supernaturally Creepy Dragonfish Has Invisible TeethLivescience - 5 hours ago
When a dragonfish smiles, nobody can see its fangs. Now researchers have figured out the secret behind this predator's invisible grin.