Researchers develop a fast, all-visible-light molecular switch with 100 nm band separation

Researchers develop a fast, all-visible-light molecular switch with 100 nm band separationPhys.org - 6 hours ago
A collaborative of institutions including the University of Groningen has developed an entirely new class of molecular photoswitches that meet many requirements previously considered unobtainable. ...
A fast all-visible-light molecular switch with 100 nm band separationEurekalert - 8 hours ago
A consortium of scientists from the Medical Imaging Center (University Medical Center Groningen), Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences (University of Amsterdam), Palacky University in ...