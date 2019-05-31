Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

The first total solar eclipse to be caught on film was recorded by a magician over 100 years ago

ABC Science - 3 hours ago

Scenes of the first-ever solar eclipse to be captured on film nearly 120 years ago offer "a captivating glimpse of Victorian science in action". ...

First moving picture of a total solar eclipse restored to 4K quality

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

As part of a celebration of Victorian cinema, the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) have released the oldest known moving picture of a solar eclipse. ...

Watch the oldest surviving film of a total solar eclipse

ScienceNews - 12 hours ago

A short film of the 1900 total solar eclipse was restored by conservation experts and is now available to view online.

First ever solar eclipse film brought back to life

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

The BFI and the Royal Astronomical Society have announced the rediscovery of the earliest moving picture of a total solar eclipse from 1900. The original film fragment held in The Royal Astronomical ...

See the restored film of a solar eclipse from 1900 - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 12 hours ago

A short movie captured by a Victorian magician appeared to be lost. But it's now reappeared, and in 4K even.

This Video of a 1900 Total Solar Eclipse Is the Oldest One Ever (and Made by a Magician!)

SPACE.com - 12 hours ago

On May 28, 1900, the moon blotted out the sun in a celestial magic trick. Modern technology has allowed film experts to put the footage online, where — in a feat of time travel — you can ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer