Could some chimpanzees' crustacean crave yield clues about human evolution? Phys.org - 7 hours ago Why do we fish? At some point eons ago, our primarily fruit-eating ancestors put their hands in the water to catch and eat aquatic life, inadvertently supplementing their diet with nutrients ...

'World first' footage of mother and child chimpanzees catching crabs in the wild Daily Mail - 7 hours ago A research team from Kyoto University in Japan observed year-round, fresh water crab-fishing behaviour among chimpanzees living in the rainforest of the Nimba Mountains in West Africa.

Chimpanzees in West Africa observed fishing for crabs year-round UPI - 4 hours ago Where did the earliest humans get the idea to start eating seafood? New research suggests they may have been inspired by their closest ape ancestor, the chimpanzee.

Could some chimps' crustacean crave yield clues about human evolution? ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago Researchers report on chimpanzees in Guinea fishing and consuming freshwater crabs, something previously undiscovered. The article describes how this is a potential clue in explaining how our ...

Chimpanzees catch and eat crabs Eurekalert - 4 hours ago Chimpanzees have a mainly vegetarian diet, but do occasionally eat meat. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown for the first time that chimpanzees also eat crabs. In the rainforest ...