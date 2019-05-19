Could some chimpanzees' crustacean crave yield clues about human evolution?

Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Why do we fish? At some point eons ago, our primarily fruit-eating ancestors put their hands in the water to catch and eat aquatic life, inadvertently supplementing their diet with nutrients ...

A research team from Kyoto University in Japan observed year-round, fresh water crab-fishing behaviour among chimpanzees living in the rainforest of the Nimba Mountains in West Africa.

Where did the earliest humans get the idea to start eating seafood? New research suggests they may have been inspired by their closest ape ancestor, the chimpanzee.

Researchers report on chimpanzees in Guinea fishing and consuming freshwater crabs, something previously undiscovered. The article describes how this is a potential clue in explaining how our ...

Chimpanzees have a mainly vegetarian diet, but do occasionally eat meat. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown for the first time that chimpanzees also eat crabs. In the rainforest ...

(Kyoto University) Kyoto University researchers report on chimpanzees in Guinea fishing and consuming freshwater crabs, something previously undiscovered. The paper describes how this is a potential ...

