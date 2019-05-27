New traffic light system automatically recognizes pedestrians' intent to cross the road Phys.org - 15 hours ago In Vienna there are some 200 push-button pedestrian lights (signalized pedestrian crossings). They allow pedestrians to cross the road safely. But only after a waiting time, which is annoying ...

Traffic Lights In The Future Might Be Able To Predict When You Want To Cross The Street Ubergizmo - 2 hours ago It has been suggested many times in the past that a lot of the buttons we push on a daily basis may simply do nothing at all, and instead, they are placebos meant to give us the impression ...